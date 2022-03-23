Novant Health doctor from eastern Europe collecting donations to send to Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte doctor from eastern Europe is working with a group of healthcare workers and other immigrants to gather donations for Ukraine.

Dr. Margaret Lozovatsky with Novant Health was born and raised in Belarus.

She is hearing directly from friends, family and healthcare workers in Ukraine who say they need medical and military supplies.

She says orthopedic supplies, resuscitation equipment, antibiotics and insulin are among the major medical needs.

There are also other needs like clothing and other supplies, but she suggests donating money rather than shipping those items, so they can be purchased closer to Ukraine and be distributed quickly at the border.

She is passionate about this, because for her it is personal.

“There’s no one in my immediate circle of family and friends that has not been impacted,” Dr. Lozovatsky said. “There are hundreds and hundreds of stories, one more sad than the next. It’s a very challenging situation, especially because so many of the bombings are happening in civilian areas. We really take it day by day and hope to support folks over there the best way that we can.”

Here is a list of items they are needing:

MILITARY INDIVIDUAL FIRST AID KIT

OCCLUSIVE DRESSING

JUNCTIONAL TOURNIQUET

MILITARY MEDICAL BACKPACKS

HYDROGEL DRESSING

BAG VALVE MASK/AMBU BAG

PORTABLE DEFIBRILLATOR

PULSE OXIMETRY

X-RAY TRANSPARENT STRETCHERS

PORTABLE VENTILATOR

VACUUM SPLIT

EXTERNAL FIXATION DEVICE

VACUUM THERAPY MACHINE

S SIZE CUPS FOR VACUUM THERAPY MACHINE

M SIZE CUPS FOR VACUUM THERAPY MACHINE

L SIZE CUPS FOR VACUUM THERAPY MACHINE

CATHETER VENFLON 16, 18, 20, 22 G

ALCOHOL WIPES N°1

INDIVIDUAL DRESSING PACKAGE

MORPHINE HYDROCHLORIDE SOLUTION FOR INJECTION 1% - 1,0

PROMEDOL (TRIMEPERIDINE) SOLUTION FOR INJECTION 20 MG/ML - 1,0

FENTANYL SOLUTION FOR INJECTION 0.05 MG/ML - 2,0

KETAMINE SOL FOR INJECTION 50 MG/ML - 2,0

DITILINE SOL FOR INJECTION 20 MG/ML - 5,0

SYRETTE PAINKILLERS

MOXIFLOXACIN 400 MG N5

MELOXICAM 7.5 MG N20

DIPHTHERIA-TETANUS TOXOID (ANATOXIN)

RABIES VACCINE

OFLOXACIN EYE/EAR DROPS 0,3%

ANTIVIRAL DRUG

AMBULANCE TYPE A

AMBULANCE TYPE B

AMBULANCE TYPE C

Dr. Lozovatsky and the team she is working with have set up five donation locations in Charlotte:

908 Rocky Meadows Ln. Concord, NC 28025. C: 704-453-1739 - Lilia Melnychuk, 3pm - 9pm

149 Cayuga Dr. Unit A3. Mooresville, NC 28117. C: 704-450-0182 - Pavlo Prannyk, 9am - 6pm

Urban Industries Attn Ukraine Relief 12245 Nations Ford Rd. Ste 505 Pineville, NC 28134. C: 704-756-1418 - Igor Hairdai, 10am - 4pm

5424 Guildbrook Rd. Charlotte, NC 28226. C: 980-333-7864 - Peter Rekut, 8am - 7pm

5039 Dresden Ct. Monroe, NC 28110. C: 980-210-5861 - Vlad Yakovliev

To donate monetarily, she suggests organizations Ukraine TrustChain and the following in this Google doc.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.