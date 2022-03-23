NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used his first round of questioning to key in on Jackson’s views of a number of issues.
Sen. Thom Tillis questions Judge Jackson
Sen. Thom Tillis questions Judge Jackson(Gray DC)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.

Tills used his first 30 minutes of questioning to key in on Jackson’s views on court packing, free speech rights, sentencing criminals who assault police officers.

Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The high court nominee was a federal public defender before being named a federal judge in 2012. The Harvard graduate currently serves in the U.S. District Court in DC. Judge Jackson is set to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Tillis highlighted some of his concerns regarding the way Breyer’s potential replacement treats defendants.

“There’s at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as a, maybe, beyond what some of us would be comfortable with with respect to administering justice,” said Tillis.

“We are supposed to be sentencing people so that they can ultimately be rehabilitated to the benefit of society as a whole,” said Jackson.

Questioning from senators is expected to continue into Wednesday evening on Capitol Hill before witnesses speak to Jackson’s credentials Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday

Latest News

The Senate Education Committee decided in a close vote Wednesday to advance the legislation,...
‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ sent to South Carolina Senate floor
The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the...
2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions
This project will support existing commercial and industrial users as well as a new...
Kings Mountain, N.C. receives $1.3M government grant to grow businesses, create jobs
Former Rock Hill Police officer Jonathan Moreno was back in the witness stand on Tuesday, the...
Acquitted former Rock Hill officer from arrest video files for election to York County Council
The deadline follows a ruling last summer from the state Supreme Court, which called South...
SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling