N.C. health officials launch new campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters

By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While North Carolina is seeing fewer COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, state health officials don’t want people to let their guard down.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new campaign focused on vaccinations and booster shots.

The message is that with COVID-19, it’s not known when the next variant will emerge and how severe it might be. So right now, health officials say getting vaccinated and getting that booster provides the best protection.

The agency launched a campaign called “Spring Into Summer.” Leaders say it’s community-centered and focuses on vaccines for adults, teens and kids over 5.

It’s coming at a time when more people will be traveling and getting together for spring and summer events.

Organizations can register online and get a toolkit with resources to get the word out.

Right now, 76% of adults have gotten at least one shot. That number is 48% when looking at teens from 12 to 17

Only 27% of children between 5 and 11 have gotten one dose of the vaccine.

With this program, state health officials hope to boost those numbers heading into summer.

