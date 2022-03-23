NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing for over a month

Courtney McMullen
Courtney McMullen(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Courtney McMullen, 15, has been missing since Feb. 7 when she snuck out of her Mooresville residence during the night.

Despite the work from detectives, she has not been located. She is described as 5-foot-2, weight approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have information about McMullen’s whereabouts or see her, please contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Det. E. Saladino at 704-658-9012.

