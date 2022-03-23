Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
The plan is to dismiss intermediate, middle and high school students on midday Wednesday and leave elementary schools on regular dismissal.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Students in some Lancaster County schools will be dismissed early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Related: First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday
According to information from the Lancaster County School District, the plan is to dismiss intermediate, middle and high school students on midday Wednesday and leave elementary schools on regular dismissal.
District leaders said these schools will be dismissed at the following times on Wednesday, March 23:
- Buford Middle/High – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
- Andrew Jackson Middle/High – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
- Indian Land Intermediate/Middle – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
- AR Rucker Middle/South Middle/Lancaster High – 12:30 p.m. – Lunch will be served
- Indian Land High – 1 p.m. – Not sure on lunch
According to the district, all after-school events are canceled including practices and after-school programs.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.