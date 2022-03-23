NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

The plan is to dismiss intermediate, middle and high school students on midday Wednesday and leave elementary schools on regular dismissal.
Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Students in some Lancaster County schools will be dismissed early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Related: First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday

According to information from the Lancaster County School District, the plan is to dismiss intermediate, middle and high school students on midday Wednesday and leave elementary schools on regular dismissal.

District leaders said these schools will be dismissed at the following times on Wednesday, March 23:

  • Buford Middle/High – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
  • Andrew Jackson Middle/High – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
  • Indian Land Intermediate/Middle – 12 p.m. – Lunch will be served
  • AR Rucker Middle/South Middle/Lancaster High – 12:30 p.m. – Lunch will be served
  • Indian Land High – 1 p.m. – Not sure on lunch

According to the district, all after-school events are canceled including practices and after-school programs.

