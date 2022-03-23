CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport resumed full operations following a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon.

CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area. Officials say passengers were safely removed from the Atrium area to the concourses.

Fire crews said they received the call around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived a minute later and saw smoke coming from the roof area. When crews made entry, second and third alarms were called.

Arrivals and departure continued, but local arriving passengers were temporarily not being allowed into the Terminal.

Around 3:40 p.m., officials said the fire was contained after 50 minutes and crews were getting ready to purge the smoke. Passengers evacuated during the situation were brought back into the Terminal.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway in front of the Terminal was temporarily closed to traffic for emergency crews. Mecklenburg EMS says they had EMS staff on-site and additional units sent to the airport.

Airport officials worked with fire officials and partners to resume full service.

Fire crews said there was a lot of fire in the area, but couldn’t speak on the amount of damage.

”It’s probably a unique experience. I’ve been flying for a while but have never had delays like this due to whatever is happening inside. It’s frustrating with delays but what are you going to do?” one passenger said.

According to FlightAware, there were 234 flights delayed at CLT Airport Wednesday, along with five cancellations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the restaurant area where the fire happened is closed.

