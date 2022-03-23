NC DHHS Flu
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car

A mother picking up her daughter found herself in a nightmare situation.
A mother tells WBTV she was held at gunpoint and carjacked in broad daylight in a busy shopping center Monday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother tells WBTV she was held at gunpoint and carjacked in broad daylight in a busy shopping center Monday.

Michelle Boyle said she was waiting to pick up her 14-year-old daughter from a dance class in Toringdon Circle in south Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her head.

She said he forced her out of the car and drove off.

“[He] was screaming the obscenities and that he was going to kill me,” explained Boyle. “I think if that happened outside of a place that I’ve been going to for eight years in broad daylight in a very nice neighborhood, am I safe walking with my air pods walking my dog in this neighborhood? Like why did it happen here?”

Boyle immediately got in touch with police afterward. She said authorities have since recovered her car, but the carjacker is still on the loose.

“He could be doing this again tonight. He could do this every night and be getting away with it. My hope would be that he would be caught and justice would be served,” she said.

She wants to remind everyone about the importance of locking your car doors and being aware of your surroundings.

WBTV has reached out to CMPD for additional details. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

