Former legal guardian of abandoned boy with autism says she’s disappointed biological mother ever regained custody

By Jessica Schmidt and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The former caregiver of a nonverbal 5-year-old boy with autism who was abandoned by his mother in the rain 70 miles from his home is devastated by what happened.

Heather Adkins is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township, Ohio. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.

According to court records obtained by WXIX, Martin Thomas had scratches on his face and ears and had decayed teeth when he was found on Feb. 17.

“It’s very emotional for me, very emotional, because I know what them kids have been through, and knowing that Martin got dumped off in Ohio, I just, I just don’t understand,” said the former legal guardian, who did not want to be identified.

Court records show that a woman who was a friend of Adkins had legal custody of Adkins’ three children for about two years until Adkins got them back in 2021.

The former guardian said the boys were well taken care of while they lived with her, and Martin Thomas was learning in new ways.

“He was going to school. He was doing really good, and he was going to his doctors,” she said. “We went to Riley Hospital. We were getting a talking device to get him to talk more, teaching him how to talk with a talking device.”

The woman who used to take care of the children said she does not believe Adkins should have regained custody of them.

“I failed them boys because I had to give them back to their parents,” she said. “Why can’t they get her for attempted murder? Because that’s basically what she’s done.”

Court documents show Martin Thomas and his two siblings are now in the care of child services in Shelby County, Indiana.

The records do not specify whether the boys are living together but states that they are all going to school.

“I feel sorry for the children, but I do not feel sorry for the parents,” the former legal guardian said. “I don’t know what to say about Heather. I just don’t understand why.”

Adkins is due back in court in April.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

