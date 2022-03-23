First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Burke, Alexander, Catawba and Caldwell Counties until 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A Tornado Watch was also issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Rutherford counties until 12 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued around 10:55 p.m. for Burke and Caldwell County in NC until 2:00 a.m. Thursday

At 7:41 p.m., the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located nine miles south of Blowing Rock, or eight miles south of Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Torrential rain in Morganton right now pic.twitter.com/Oc64Be8WJz — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) March 24, 2022

At 7:43 p.m., the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles northeast of Marion, or near Lake James, moving northeast at 25 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Watauga County 8:30 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Burke and Caldwell Counties until 11 p.m.

Tornado Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell, McDowell Counties until 11pm...



Live on @WBTV_News now!#ncwx pic.twitter.com/jFXUEMjEL3 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) March 24, 2022

The City of Morganton said city crews were working as quickly and safely to restore power to approximately 1,000 customers in the northern part of the city being affected by a power outage due to rain and wind conditions. The cause of the outage is a tree on a power line on Kirksey Drive.

As of 9:20 p..m., Woodside Place and Woodside Street were the only areas that remained affected by the power outage.

There have been 2,400 power outages reported in Catawba County as of 8:15 p.m.

Strong to severe storms are possible into our Wednesday evening hours, with scattered rain possible overnight into early Thursday, as a cold front moves through. Thursday will remain mild, with highs around 70 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies, and a few rain showers east of Charlotte.

Strong to severe storms possible into early Wednesday night.

Damaging winds and a spin-up tornado is possible.

A few lingering rain showers for Thursday.

Strong to severe storms are possible through this evening, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado the biggest threat. Gusty winds not associated with storms will continue into tonight, with wind gusts around 35 mph at times.

Rain and storms are expected to diminish in coverage overnight, after a cold front moves through, with isolated rain showers possible early Thursday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

A few rain showers may linger for Thursday, mainly east of Charlotte. Thursday will remain mild, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Cooler temperatures return for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures back in the 60s. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Saturday looks mainly dry for the piedmont, yet the NC mountains may see some scattered snow showers for the higher elevations. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s around Charlotte, to lower 40s in the mountains. Gusty winds will develop during the day Saturday. Sunday will be our coolest day of the week, with highs around 60 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.

A few isolated rain showers are possible early next week, with high temperatures in the lower 60s for Monday, and 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware through tonight!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.