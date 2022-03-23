First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day. We’re tracking a cold front moving in from the west, with widespread rain for the morning and midday hours.

Heavy rain through the midday hours

Slight risk for a stronger storm this afternoon

Turns much cooler over the weekend

While the severe weather risk is low this morning, the rain will be heavy at times, so be careful on the roads and allow extra time to safely arrive at your destination.

As the front closes in from the west this afternoon, some impressive signals and key ingredients are forecast to be present for a few stronger thunderstorms to develop. However, the morning rain and cloud cover may keep a lid on the atmosphere, preventing widespread severe weather.

Still, if enough instability can develop, a severe thunderstorm or two could flare up. The most likely area for any severe weather formation appears to be roughly along and south/east of Interstate 85.

FIRST ALERT: Fairly widespread rain will be heavy in some @wbtv_news neighborhoods this morning, but the severe weather risk will be low. If the clouds can break a bit the atmosphere around #CLT could become more unstable for strong storms this afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aZ1425K7FG — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2022

The biggest threat would be damaging wind gusts of more than 50 mph and perhaps a brief, spin-up tornado. Afternoon temperatures will make a run into the lower 70s and wind gusts (not associated with thunderstorms) could top out near 35 mph (higher in the mountains) as the front blows through.

This is everything you and your family need in the event that severe weather hits.

FIRST ALERT: Widespread heavy rain around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area through midday today, then perhaps a few stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon & early evening hours. Small shower chances in the forecast too Saturday as we turn much cooler. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EQHrQEp52N — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 23, 2022

Showers and storms will diminish tonight with mild lows in the upper 50s.

WBTV's Sharonne Hayes walks you through how to go about using the WBTV Weather app.

Lots of clouds and a parting shower or two early Thursday probably give way to some sunshine for the afternoon, and we’ll still be warm Thursday with highs close to 70 degrees.

Friday brings the start of a cooling trend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonal middle 60s.

The weekend looks unseasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and probably even a few snow showers in the mountains where it will be much colder.

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week.

Be safe on the roads and stay updated on today’s changeable weather!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.