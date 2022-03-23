NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday

While the severe weather risk is low this morning, the rain will be heavy at times.
While the severe weather risk is low this morning, the rain will be heavy at times.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day. We’re tracking a cold front moving in from the west, with widespread rain for the morning and midday hours.

  • Heavy rain through the midday hours
  • Slight risk for a stronger storm this afternoon
  • Turns much cooler over the weekend

While the severe weather risk is low this morning, the rain will be heavy at times, so be careful on the roads and allow extra time to safely arrive at your destination.

As the front closes in from the west this afternoon, some impressive signals and key ingredients are forecast to be present for a few stronger thunderstorms to develop. However, the morning rain and cloud cover may keep a lid on the atmosphere, preventing widespread severe weather.

Still, if enough instability can develop, a severe thunderstorm or two could flare up. The most likely area for any severe weather formation appears to be roughly along and south/east of Interstate 85.

The biggest threat would be damaging wind gusts of more than 50 mph and perhaps a brief, spin-up tornado. Afternoon temperatures will make a run into the lower 70s and wind gusts (not associated with thunderstorms) could top out near 35 mph (higher in the mountains) as the front blows through.

This is everything you and your family need in the event that severe weather hits.

Showers and storms will diminish tonight with mild lows in the upper 50s.

WBTV's Sharonne Hayes walks you through how to go about using the WBTV Weather app.

Lots of clouds and a parting shower or two early Thursday probably give way to some sunshine for the afternoon, and we’ll still be warm Thursday with highs close to 70 degrees.

Friday brings the start of a cooling trend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonal middle 60s.

The weekend looks unseasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s are forecast Saturday and afternoon readings will probably only get back to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s both weekend nights. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and probably even a few snow showers in the mountains where it will be much colder.

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly early next week.

Be safe on the roads and stay updated on today’s changeable weather!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday

Latest News

WBTV First Alert Forecast
WBTV First Alert Forecast
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
Today's forecast
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week
Temperatures should top out in the lower 70s on Thursday.
Rain chances decrease Thursday, gusty winds increase Friday