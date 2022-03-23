NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Cloudy and wet with chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon will end with periods of heavy rain at times and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Wednesday afternoon will end with periods of heavy rain at times and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Storm Prediction Center is watching for the potential of scattered thunderstorm development in an area including Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Scattered strong thunderstorm development, including one or two supercells posing a risk for tornadoes, appears possible by 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

While it is not certain that a severe weather watch will be needed, trends are being monitored for this possibility.

There is a 40 percent chance of a watch issuance at this time.

Wednesday will continue to be cloudy and wet along with the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

  • First Alert Today: Showers & t-storms
  • Thursday: AM showers then gradual clearing, cooler
  • Friday: Sunny, pleasant.

We will wrap up this Wednesday afternoon with periods of heavy rain at times and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs today will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s. Showers will continue tonight along with some rumbles of thunder; lows will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s across the piedmont.

On Thursday, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible in morning. Skies will gradually clear out from west to east for the remainder of Thursday; expect highs in the upper 60s.

The end of the week will be mostly sunny, cooler, and dry. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Quiet, dry weather will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and highs in the lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Campus police found no evidence of a shooter on Pfeiffer University after a report came in...
No evidence of shooter at Pfeiffer University after lockdown, campus officials say
“Listen to disabled students, because we’re the ones who are living through this”: UNC Chapel...
UNC Chapel Hill student who uses wheelchair says she was stuck in dorm for hours after elevator broke

Latest News

A cooling trend will develop for Friday and the weekend, with wind gusts over 35 mph at times...
Cooler temperatures ahead, with gusty winds at times
WBTV First Alert Forecast
Cooler temperatures ahead, with gusty winds at times
Storm leaves trail of damage in Pickens County neighborhoods
National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touchdown in Pickens County
Today's forecast
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week
Wind, cooler weather rounding out the week