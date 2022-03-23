First Alert: Cloudy and wet with chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Storm Prediction Center is watching for the potential of scattered thunderstorm development in an area including Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Scattered strong thunderstorm development, including one or two supercells posing a risk for tornadoes, appears possible by 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

While it is not certain that a severe weather watch will be needed, trends are being monitored for this possibility.

There is a 40 percent chance of a watch issuance at this time.

Wednesday will continue to be cloudy and wet along with the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

First Alert Today: Showers & t-storms

Thursday: AM showers then gradual clearing, cooler

Friday: Sunny, pleasant.

We will wrap up this Wednesday afternoon with periods of heavy rain at times and the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs today will range from the mid-60s to lower 70s. Showers will continue tonight along with some rumbles of thunder; lows will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s across the piedmont.

On Thursday, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible in morning. Skies will gradually clear out from west to east for the remainder of Thursday; expect highs in the upper 60s.

The end of the week will be mostly sunny, cooler, and dry. Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Quiet, dry weather will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday and highs in the lower 60s.

