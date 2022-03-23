Crime Stoppers: Marine Corps veteran says home riddled with bullets Sunday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people responsible for firing dozens of shots at homes in west Charlotte.

The incident happened Sunday, March 20 around 11 p.m. on Bristle Lane in west Charlotte.

“We had some suspects ride down this street and fire multiple rounds into a couple houses and also a vehicle. You have innocent people that could have been struck, could have been killed,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said luckily no one was injured by the gunfire, but the bullets caused a lot of property damage, and police collected a lot of shell casings. He explained that sometimes gunshots are fired into homes and vehicles as a means of retaliation.

“They do it as part of retaliation. In this particular instance we don’t know why this was done, but we definitely want to find the suspect before they have an opportunity to do something like this again,” said Smith.

The detective said there have not been any other recent incidents of violence on Bristle Lane. Surveillance footage from a home security camera in the community shows a car drive down the street and then come back about 45 seconds later.

Smith said the car is four-door silver vehicle with dark tinted windows and dark rims and police think the shooter or shooters were in that vehicle.

“We’re hopeful that somebody recognizes that vehicle, has some information in reference to this incident and gives us a call,” said Smith.

While police work to identify the people responsible for this shooting, Detective Smith is also pleading for community members to solve disputes without violence.

“If you have a dispute with someone, you can talk it out. It doesn’t have to come to this. I mean you had multiple rounds fired into several houses. You could have had numerous people, numerous innocent people hurt for no reason,” said Smith.

A woman who asked not to be identified for safety reasons showed WBTV the bullet holes in her house Wednesday night. She said her home took several bullets during the Sunday shooting incident.

“About 10:30 p.m. shots just start firing in my kitchen, in my living room, in my garage. I took cover and within a couple seconds the police were here,” explained the woman.

She said she served 20 years with the United States Marine Corps and never encountered a situation more dangerous than the Sunday night shooting incident.

“I was shook. I was really, really shook. I never expected anything to happen like that. Nothing prepares you for something like that,” said the veteran.

The woman said it’s just her and her grandson living in the in the home on Bristle Lane and they don’t know why someone would want to shoot at them.

“I don’t mess with anybody. I go to work, come home and that’s it so I don’t know,” said the woman.

She said she’s hopeful the shooter(s) can be caught and the violence will stop.

“I hope they figure out who does this because if it happened to me, it could happen to anybody and the next person might not be that lucky,” said the military veteran.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

