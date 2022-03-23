Car slams into home after chase in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A car slammed into a home following an overnight chase in south Charlotte, authorities said.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw that the car slammed into the backside of a brick home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing a lot of damage to both.

A state trooper on the scene said it was the result of a chase that started on Pineville Road near South Boulevard, which is about two-and-a-half miles from the scene.

The trooper said two people were inside the car and one of them had minor injuries. Police arrested both of them, according to law enforcement.

