Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One car landed on top of another due to a crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte.
Crews had the area cleared shortly before 6 a.m.
Medic said no transports were made from the scene of the crash.
