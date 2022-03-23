Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One car landed on top of another due to a crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.

Crews had the area cleared shortly before 6 a.m.

The crash on Brookshire at Linwood Ave has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/yNRyTqzm3G — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) March 23, 2022

Medic said no transports were made from the scene of the crash.

