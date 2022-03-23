Applications for Mecklenburg Co. mortgage assistance program opening soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County is getting ready to roll out a new program to help those who have struggled to keep a roof over their head these past two years.

It’s aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who’ve experienced a hardship due to COVID-19, such as a job loss or reduced hours if they contracted the virus or had to take care of someone else who got it.

Those interested in applying for the program through RAMP CharMeck and Dream Key partners will need to have documentation.

The program is not just for those living in Charlotte. Homeowners in other Mecklenburg County towns and the unincorporated areas of the county are eligible. There are income limits.

For a single person, they’ll need to make less than $47,150 a year. For a family of four, it’s $67,350 a year.

The money for the program is from the CARES Act and applications will be accepted until the money runs out.

Mecklenburg County will start accepting applications for its Mortgage Assistance Payment Program on April 4. For more information on the program, visit this website.

