NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
The old building that sits on the corner of Holbrooks Road and Central Avenue was the first...
Charlotte couple claims racial discrimination in lawsuit over attempts to buy old Torrence Lytle School
Luke Alexander Morgan, 32, was charged.
Deputies charge man accused of strangling girlfriend in Rowan County
Campus police found no evidence of a shooter on Pfeiffer University after a report came in...
No evidence of shooter at Pfeiffer University after lockdown, campus officials say
“Listen to disabled students, because we’re the ones who are living through this”: UNC Chapel...
UNC Chapel Hill student who uses wheelchair says she was stuck in dorm for hours after elevator broke

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Officials: 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol
North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the...
North Korea test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile
A fire early Friday morning has shut down Gilead Road as crews work to extinguish the blaze.
Fire shuts down road in Huntersville
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
A proposal to give South Carolina families state dollars to send their children to private...
Debate on school voucher-like program will extend to next week in SC Senate