York County votes on proposal to resume Panthers’ HQ construction in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A big step forward for the Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill.

Earlier this month, Tepper Sports paused construction, saying the city of Rock Hill hadn’t paid them their part of the deal.

Reportedly, the City of Rock Hill was supposed to borrow $225 million in bonds to make the payment, but those bonds were never issued.

Monday night, York County Council voted to approve a proposal that would help restart construction by using Panthers’ money now, and tax credits later.

“The Panthers will pay for all the infrastructure going in – that’s your water lines, your sewer lines, your roads, your sidewalks, your power lines – The Panthers will pay for that all upfront, and we will give them tax credits on the back end to basically reimburse them for them putting in public infrastructure,” said York County Councilman Bump Roddey.

In the proposal last night, York County, the City of Rock Hill, and the Rock Hill School District will be paying back the Panthers through tax credits.

The county says this helps local governments avoid borrowing funds.

“York County – we’ve done all that we can do to send a strong message to the Panthers. We want them here, and we’re willing to continue to work through any difficulties we may have,” Roddey said.

In addition to being the Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility, Roddey says the 240-acre project will include retail and commercial businesses.

“I think it’s great for Rock Hill,” said Bill Donohue.

“I’m excited about the fact that it’s going to kind of bring awareness to the Carolinas as a whole and not just Charlotte,” said Drew Emory.

A destination not only for the team, but for fans across the Carolinas.

“It’s our job as local leaders to continue to work towards providing that opportunity to the Panthers as well as providing jobs here locally for our local taxpayers,” said Roddey.

The City of Rock Hill and Panthers have to agree to this plan.

WBTV reached out to the Panthers, and we’re waiting to hear back.

City council is supposed to meet next week, so Roddey tells WBTV we could have an answer as early as Monday.

The Panthers and their development partners are getting economic incentives for 40 years.

The original project cost was $800 million.

Roddey tells WBTV they’re now looking at a potentially billion-dollar project over the next 8-10 years.

