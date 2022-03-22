“We call her our little miracle”: Taylorsville teen injured in four wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Torie Rhoney is back home in Taylorsville. Torie was injured in a serious four wheeler accident, according to her sister, Gracie Rhoney.

The incident happened just a mile from the girls’ home in Alexander County on December 17, 2021.

Gracie Rhoney said her sister was riding a four wheeler with her friends when the incident happened. The older Rhoney said it is unclear exactly what happened, but her sister suffered a serious head injury and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“She was on the four wheeler with some of her friends and the four wheeler started to flip and we think she just jumped off. Nobody really knows,” explained Rhoney.

She said her sister was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Brenner Children’s Hospital, and doctors said Torie had little chance of survival.

“Torie wasn’t given any hope, like she was given a timeframe of a couple of days,” said Gracie Rhoney. “Torie was not given a very high survival rate. She has one of the worst brain injuries that you can have.”

Gracie said her sister suffered a skull fracture and had bleeding on the brain, but her family never gave up hope and clung to faith, asking for prayers as Torie fought for her life. As days passed by, Torie started to show signs of life. Gracie said that eventually her sister was transferred from Brenner Children’s Hospital to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte so she could begin rehab.

“She moves this right side, her hands and her leg and she started moving the left side and she’ll laugh at you and she didn’t do any of that months ago so she’s definitely improving,” said Gracie Rhoney.

Last week marked a major milestone in Torie Rhoney’s recovery. The 14-year-old was released from the hospital. Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town to welcome the teen home. Law enforcement even served as an official escort for the Rhoney family.

“It was just so emotional seeing everybody come and just support her. You can definitely tell she was loved by a ton of people. People have prayed for her and prayed for her and that’s what we call her – we call her our little miracle because there’s no reason she should be here,” said Gracie Rhoney.

She said her sister’s rehab efforts will continue in the weeks to come.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Torie Rhoney’s family pay for medical expenses. A Facebook page has also been created to help community members follow Torie’s journey.

