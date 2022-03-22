NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend, another man while on the run in 2019

Derrick McIlwain is charged with the murder of Kimberly Alger in May 2019 in Lancaster and the murder of Alvin Fletcher in south Charlotte in Nov. 2019.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 41-year-old Derrick Allen McIlwain...
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 41-year-old Derrick Allen McIlwain has been charged with the murder of man in Charlotte on Nov. 7. He has also been charged with the murder of a woman in South Carolina in May.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The murder trial started for a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in Lancaster, S.C., then killing a man in Ballantyne while he was on the run in 2019.

Derrick McIlwain is charged with the murder of Kimberly Alger in May 2019 in Lancaster and the murder of Alvin Fletcher in south Charlotte in Nov. 2019.

Related: Derrick McIlwain captured, denied bond by Lancaster County judge

After Alger’s murder, South Carolina investigators searched for McIlwain for months.

While he was on the run, CMPD believes he went on to kill Alvin Fletcher at a town home in Ballantyne.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny...
Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
MacKenzie Scott donates nearly $20M to Catawba Valley, York Co. and Charlotte-area Habitat for Humanity
Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, and weather permitting, is...
Road closure coming on Eva Drive in Concord
Police have charged Cedric Young with murder following a deadly shooting on Marvin Road that...
One charged in deadly shooting on Marvin Road near Charlotte’s Grier Heights community
The district could essentially create a small town between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.
Charlotte city leaders approve rezoning plan for River District