Trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend, another man while on the run in 2019

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The murder trial started for a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in Lancaster, S.C., then killing a man in Ballantyne while he was on the run in 2019.

Derrick McIlwain is charged with the murder of Kimberly Alger in May 2019 in Lancaster and the murder of Alvin Fletcher in south Charlotte in Nov. 2019.

After Alger’s murder, South Carolina investigators searched for McIlwain for months.

While he was on the run, CMPD believes he went on to kill Alvin Fletcher at a town home in Ballantyne.

