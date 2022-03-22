19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead on I-85 South Tuesday evening.

Gaston County Police said the shooting happened near exit 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McCree was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

All lanes of I-85 South were closed near exit 13 (Edgewood Road). The roads did not re-open until around 10 p.m.

The details of what occurred leading up to the shooting are unclear right now.

Police are looking for a 2012 or later Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, spoiler, and possibly factory chrome rims. Officers are also looking for the identity of the car’s occupants.

The car was last seen heading south on I-85 before turning onto exit 10 toward Kings Mountain and Shelby on Highway 74.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. J. L. Henderson with Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235 or Det. S. J. Brogdon at 704-866-3320.

Officials have not provided any other details about what happened.

