NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Select Colorado high schools will no longer recognize a class valedictorian

Cherry Creek School District leaders say they will not give special recognition to students who...
Cherry Creek School District leaders say they will not give special recognition to students who have earned the highest grade-point average in their class at graduations starting in 2026.(tcw-wcsc)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A school district in Colorado plans to do away with valedictorian awards at its high schools in the coming years.

The Cherry Creek School District, about 20 miles outside of Denver, will not give special recognition to students who have earned the highest grade-point average in their class at graduations starting in 2026, according to a letter sent to parents earlier this month.

The newsletter said faculty have found the tradition outdated and inconsistent with what they know and believe of its students and that learning is not a competition.

High school principals with the district said this is a way to help decrease the angst several students face daily by removing unnecessary pressure.

But the district said it would continue to honor those students who receive academic achievements such as the honor roll, GPA honor cords at graduation and more through various other ways.

According to the letter, the Cherry Creek School District consulted counsel to ensure it is in alignment with its decision to eliminate a class valedictorian when it comes to the admission processes of other local schools, colleges and universities.

“At the University of Denver, we are not concerned with schools eliminating class rank or valedictorian recognition, as these are not factors used in our admission process,” wrote Todd Rinehart, vice-chancellor of enrollment with the University of Denver. “Many college and university admission committees stopped considering class rank years ago, as very few high schools still report a class ranking.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85

Latest News

Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes