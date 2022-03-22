Road closure coming on Eva Drive in Concord

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, March 23, a portion of Eva Drive NW will close for approximately two weeks to allow City of Concord stormwater crews to replace a culvert pipe.

Culvert pipes carry rain water under the roadways and are an essential part of the city’s stormwater system. During the closure, access for local property owners and residents will be maintained, however, detours will be in place for through traffic.

Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, and weather permitting, is projected to take approximately two weeks. 

During this time, Eva Drive NW will be closed between Christianna Court NW and Albany Drive NW. Please see the map for detour information.

