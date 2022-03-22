Rembert to be sworn in Tuesday to fill Mecklenburg County Commissioners temporary at-large seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert will officially be sworn to her temporary at-large seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

Rembert will be taking over the seat of Ella Scarborough, who went on medical leave in February and is currently in hospice care.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Rembert for appointment consideration to fill a temporary at-large county commissioner seat in a special meeting held March 12. A vote to approve her was held on March 15.

The board made its recommendation after interviewing four nominees to fill Scarborough’s seat.

Rembert is a former at-large county commissioner, serving as vice-chair for one term between 2004 and 2006, and a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

