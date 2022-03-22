NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rembert to be sworn in Tuesday to fill Mecklenburg County Commissioners temporary at-large seat

Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert will be taking over the seat of Ella Scarborough, who went on medical leave in February and is currently in hospice care.
Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert will be taking over the seat of Ella Scarborough, who went on medical leave in February and is currently in hospice care.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert will officially be sworn to her temporary at-large seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

Rembert will be taking over the seat of Ella Scarborough, who went on medical leave in February and is currently in hospice care.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recommended Rembert for appointment consideration to fill a temporary at-large county commissioner seat in a special meeting held March 12. A vote to approve her was held on March 15.

[RELATED: Mecklenburg Co. commissioners announce four finalists to replace Ella Scarborough]

The board made its recommendation after interviewing four nominees to fill Scarborough’s seat.

[RELATED: ‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm]

Rembert is a former at-large county commissioner, serving as vice-chair for one term between 2004 and 2006, and a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Breaking News
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
David Brady mugshot
Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

Latest News

Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
The entire proposed River District is 1,400 acres that would essentially create a small town...
Planned River District in west Charlotte will include affordable housing options
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85
A new program is aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who've experienced a...
Applications for Mecklenburg Co. mortgage assistance program opening soon
The trooper said two people were inside the car and one of them had minor injuries.
Car slams into home after chase in south Charlotte