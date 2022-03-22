NC DHHS Flu
One charged in deadly shooting on Marvin Road near Charlotte’s Grier Heights community

The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Police have charged Cedric Young with murder following a deadly shooting on Marvin Road that left one man dead.
Police have charged Cedric Young with murder following a deadly shooting on Marvin Road that left one man dead.(Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have a suspect in custody following a shooting that killed one man near Charlotte’s Grier Heights community.

The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not locate a victim and found out that the victim was transported by bystanders nearby. Medic picked the victim up from there and transported them to Atrium Main where they later died.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Timothy Mackey.

As a result of the investigation, homicide unit detectives identified 25-year-old Cedric Young as a suspect in the case, according to the CMPD. He was apprehended without incident and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, investigators said.

Police said the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

