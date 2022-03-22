NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Breaking News
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
David Brady mugshot
Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization