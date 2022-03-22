Mecklenburg Co. volunteer firefighters ask for more funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County’s volunteer firefighters will ask county commissioners for more money to provide better protection to those they sever.

There are 17 volunteer fire departments in Mecklenburg County that are essential to the response and safety of those living in the outer edges of the county.

When they go before commissioners Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters who cover towns including Huntersville, Mint Hill and Pineville will make their case for more money from the county. Currently, they have two options they’ll lay out.

As it stands, the county’s 17 volunteer departments have three firefighters each. With the first option, they’ll stay with those three firefighters, but they’re asking for a bump in pay from $15 an hour to $17.

With other operational, capital and fuel increased costs, they’ll ask the county for an additional $1.2 million a year. That would mean a potential tax increase of just under a penny.

The second option calls for the same pay increase for the three firefighters, but also the addition of a fourth firefighter - a captain - at each station. Their plan calls for the captain to be paid $20 an hour.

That would increase the budget by $2.3 million and a potential tax increase of just over 2 cents.

The county is in the middle of budgeting for the next fiscal year. The county manager will present her budget on May 19.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners begins at 2:30 p.m.

