March on the Bell Tower Green for Meals on Wheels Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th National Anniversary of March for Meals. March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the homebound seniors who rely on nutritious home-delivered meals to remain healthy and independent at home.

The first annual March on the Bell Tower Green will be held at Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on Wednesday, March 23rd from 4 to 6 p.m. Hotdogs from the Hotdog Shack and Cold Stone Creamery will be available for purchase. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free meal as a thank you for their service.

From 4 to 5 p.m. there will be fun activities, information tables, and music provided by Virtual Sounds. At 5 p.m. there will be remarks made by Rowan County Commissioner Judy Klusman, Salisbury City Mayor Karen Alexander, Meals on Wheels board Vice President Kevin Pruitt, and Meals on Wheels volunteer Missy Brown. The evening will conclude with a special “March” around the park, led by Meals on Wheels Rowan Executive Director, Cindy Fink.

Meals on Wheels Rowan would like to invite all volunteers, supporters, and the community to come out to Bell Tower Green to celebrate 50 years of March for Meals and to raise awareness for the need for nutritious home-delivered meals for homebound seniors.

Executive Director Cindy Fink said, “This is such an exciting year for Meals on Wheels Rowan as we celebrate our 45th Anniversary and the 50th national anniversary of March for Meals, we are so excited to “March” for Meals on Wheels with our volunteers and supporters for an evening of food and fun.”

