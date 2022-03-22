NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

March on the Bell Tower Green for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th...
Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th National Anniversary of March for Meals.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th National Anniversary of March for Meals. March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the homebound seniors who rely on nutritious home-delivered meals to remain healthy and independent at home.

The first annual March on the Bell Tower Green will be held at Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on Wednesday, March 23rd from 4 to 6 p.m. Hotdogs from the Hotdog Shack and Cold Stone Creamery will be available for purchase. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free meal as a thank you for their service.

From 4 to 5 p.m. there will be fun activities, information tables, and music provided by Virtual Sounds. At 5 p.m. there will be remarks made by Rowan County Commissioner Judy Klusman, Salisbury City Mayor Karen Alexander, Meals on Wheels board Vice President Kevin Pruitt, and Meals on Wheels volunteer Missy Brown. The evening will conclude with a special “March” around the park, led by Meals on Wheels Rowan Executive Director, Cindy Fink.

Meals on Wheels Rowan would like to invite all volunteers, supporters, and the community to come out to Bell Tower Green to celebrate 50 years of March for Meals and to raise awareness for the need for nutritious home-delivered meals for homebound seniors.

Executive Director Cindy Fink said, “This is such an exciting year for Meals on Wheels Rowan as we celebrate our 45th Anniversary and the 50th national anniversary of March for Meals, we are so excited to “March” for Meals on Wheels with our volunteers and supporters for an evening of food and fun.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Breaking News
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
David Brady mugshot
Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

Latest News

Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
The entire proposed River District is 1,400 acres that would essentially create a small town...
Planned River District in west Charlotte will include affordable housing options
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85
A new program is aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who've experienced a...
Applications for Mecklenburg Co. mortgage assistance program opening soon
The trooper said two people were inside the car and one of them had minor injuries.
Car slams into home after chase in south Charlotte