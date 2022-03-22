Man jailed under $60K bond for decades-old crime against child in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area man is jailed under a $60,000 bond as he faces multiple charges for a decades-old crime against a child.

The man, 51-year-old Wayne Ray Goff was arrested Monday by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Court records state Goff is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sex offense with a child. Documents show this was reported in Feb. 1994. The then 14-year-old victim and Goff are not related.

Goff has faced similar charges in other situations.

Court records show he was charged with indecent liberties with a child in 1995, but he was not convicted.

In 2007, he was convicted and pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Goff is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a secured bond of $60,000.

