Man found guilty of 1982 rape in Charlotte, sentenced to life in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after a Mecklenburg County jury convicted him of a 40-year-old rape.

According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III, 61-year-old Richard Wendell Jones was found guilty on March 18 of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual offense, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes before rendering their verdict, prosecutors said.

Jones was sentenced to 40 years in prison, based on the laws that were in place at the time of the 1982 offense, as required by law, a news release stated. He will be eligible for parole after 40 years in prison.

According to the victim’s testimony, she was asleep in her Charlotte apartment on Feb. 18, 1982, when a man broke in through a bathroom window and threatened her with a knife.

The woman was bound and gagged, with tape wrapped around her head and the man tying her to the bed, prosecutors said. He then sexually assaulted her before taking off and leaving her tied up, according to the release.

She was ultimately able to free herself and call the police.

The case went cold until the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s sexual assault cold case unit began to re-examine it decades later, and investigators submitted evidence for DNA testing.

Prosecutors said that testing resulted in a DNA match for Jones, who was serving a prison sentence in Georgia.

Jones was brought to Mecklenburg County in 2019 to answer to the 1982 charges.

