NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man found guilty of 1982 rape in Charlotte, sentenced to life in prison

The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes before rendering their verdict, prosecutors said.
A jury convicted Richard Jones in a 1982 sexual assault.
A jury convicted Richard Jones in a 1982 sexual assault.(Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after a Mecklenburg County jury convicted him of a 40-year-old rape.

According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III, 61-year-old Richard Wendell Jones was found guilty on March 18 of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual offense, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes before rendering their verdict, prosecutors said.

Jones was sentenced to 40 years in prison, based on the laws that were in place at the time of the 1982 offense, as required by law, a news release stated. He will be eligible for parole after 40 years in prison.

According to the victim’s testimony, she was asleep in her Charlotte apartment on Feb. 18, 1982, when a man broke in through a bathroom window and threatened her with a knife.

The woman was bound and gagged, with tape wrapped around her head and the man tying her to the bed, prosecutors said. He then sexually assaulted her before taking off and leaving her tied up, according to the release.

She was ultimately able to free herself and call the police.

The case went cold until the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s sexual assault cold case unit began to re-examine it decades later, and investigators submitted evidence for DNA testing.

Prosecutors said that testing resulted in a DNA match for Jones, who was serving a prison sentence in Georgia.

Jones was brought to Mecklenburg County in 2019 to answer to the 1982 charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny...
Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
MacKenzie Scott donates nearly $20M to Catawba Valley, York Co. and Charlotte-area Habitat for Humanity
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 41-year-old Derrick Allen McIlwain...
Trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend, another man while on the run in 2019
Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, and weather permitting, is...
Road closure coming on Eva Drive in Concord
Police have charged Cedric Young with murder following a deadly shooting on Marvin Road that...
One charged in deadly shooting on Marvin Road near Charlotte’s Grier Heights community
The district could essentially create a small town between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.
Charlotte city leaders approve rezoning plan for River District