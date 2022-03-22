Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is being held under a half-a-million-dollar bond, charged with causing serious physical injuries to a child.

David Alan Brady, 27, was charged on Monday in Kannapolis with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $500,000.

A press release from Salisbury Police said “The Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division criminal unit initiated an investigation after being notified that an infant had arrived at Novant Hospital on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for treatment of injuries. No additional details will be released on this ongoing investigation at this time.”

Brady made a first appearance in Rowan County court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. Russ Desantis at 704-638-5333.

