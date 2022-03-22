NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

David Brady mugshot
David Brady mugshot(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is being held under a half-a-million-dollar bond, charged with causing serious physical injuries to a child.

David Alan Brady, 27, was charged on Monday in Kannapolis with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $500,000.

A press release from Salisbury Police said “The Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division criminal unit initiated an investigation after being notified that an infant had arrived at Novant Hospital on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for treatment of injuries. No additional details will be released on this ongoing investigation at this time.”

Brady made a first appearance in Rowan County court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sgt. Russ Desantis at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 22, Charlotte police officers responded to South Tryon Street at around 9:18 p.m. in...
CMPD: Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while driving down road in Charlotte
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
CLT Airport resumes full operations after kitchen fire
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday

Latest News

Atrium Health uses a South Carolina law to garnish the income tax refunds of patients. But in...
Atrium garnishes tax refund of patient who already paid his medical bill. He’s still waiting to be compensated.
Catawba College students understanding crisis in Ukraine
WBTV's Morgan Newell has been covering the trial all week and brings us key points from day...
Murder trial underway for Derrick McIlwain
Their truck ran out of gas and was stuck in the middle of the road when another vehicle crashed...
Teens walk away from crash
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver