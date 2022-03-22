NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston,...
First Alert: Thursday will remain mild after multiple Tornado Warnings on Wednesday
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85

Latest News

Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The driver who allegedly went past was issued a court summons for passing a stopped school bus...
School bus driver protects student after another car fails to stop
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
GRAPHIC: US government formally accuses Russia of comitting war crimes