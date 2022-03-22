MacKenzie Scott donates nearly $20M to Catawba Valley, York Co. and Charlotte-area Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating a transformational $18.5M affordable homeownership gift to Catawba Valley, York County and Charlotte Region Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

Nationwide, 84 Habitat affiliates and Habitat for Humanity International will benefit from MacKenzie Scott’s massive $436M donation

Of that, Catawba Valley and York County received $2.5M each; Charlotte Region received $13.5M.

Officials say this donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.

“MacKenzie Scott’s generosity is truly transformational not only for Habitat Catawba Valley, but also for disrupting the established philanthropy model. The unrestricted nature of this gift allows us to leverage its impact where it matters the most,” shared Mitzi Gellman, Executive Director of Habitat Catawba Valley. “This gift allows Habitat Catawba Valley to act on long-established priorities like revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding homeownership equity and access, and forging strategic partnerships, while still being responsive to a rapidly changing landscape of affordable housing needs. Ms. Scott’s contribution is a force multiplier that enables us to build security and solid foundations for our neighbors and our community.”

“The significance of this gift in furthering Habitat York County’s mission cannot be overstated. In the midst of a local and national affordable housing crisis, exacerbated by historic racial inequities, this donation highlights the urgency and collective necessity of the philanthropic community to devote substantial resources toward increasing the development and preservation of affordable owner-occupied housing while pursuing equitable revitalization of underinvested communities so all residents can thrive,” said Tim Veeck, Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of York County. “We look forward to strategically utilizing this gift in support of these goals within York County.”

“We’re so incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott. This donation comes at an incredibly opportunistic time as Habitat Charlotte Region recently completed key strategic initiatives that will guide us over the next several years,” shared Laura Belcher, President & CEO of Habitat Charlotte Region. “We’re excited to use a portion of these funds to complement those strategies, while also considering more long-range investments and resources to advance our work.”

Combined, officials say the affiliates will use the $18.5 million to bolster affordable housing and home repair throughout each affiliate’s unique service area, revitalize underinvested communities historically blocked from economic opportunities due to racial inequities, and advocate for policy and systems changes that will increase access and drive the volume of affordable homeownership opportunities for lower wealth families and individuals.

Officials say Habitat International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing.

