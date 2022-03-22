Kings Mountain, N.C. receives $1.3M government grant to grow businesses, create jobs

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Kings Mountain just got a million-dollar grant from the government to grow businesses and create jobs in the city.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to the city of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, for wastewater infrastructure improvements.

This project will support existing commercial and industrial users as well as a new manufacturing facility under development, leading to business expansion and job growth.

The EDA investment will be matched with $326,080 in local funds and is expected to create 129 jobs and generate $24 million in private investment.

“President Biden is committed to ensuring that the United States leads the world in infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment will allow Kings Mountain to obtain the modern and sustainable infrastructure they need to support businesses and create good-paying jobs for local citizens.”

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will improve and expand sewer capacity to better serve commercial users, providing the infrastructure businesses need to grow and thrive.”

“Investments in water systems will help us emerge from this pandemic and build a stronger future for everyone,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This funding will bring good-paying jobs to the Kings Mountain area while strengthening infrastructure across our state.”

“As Kings Mountain continues to grow, it is vital we make the necessary investments to ensure the infrastructure continues to improve,” said Senator Thom Tillis. “This grant will create jobs and support business development in Cleveland County.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Isothermal Planning and Development Commission, which is funded by EDA to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.