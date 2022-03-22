NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis city leaders visit Washington D.C. to speak with lawmakers

City Manager Mike Legg, Council Member Darrell Jackson, and Mayor Darrell Hinnant are shown...
City Manager Mike Legg, Council Member Darrell Jackson, and Mayor Darrell Hinnant are shown here meeting with Congressman Richard Hudson.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week Kannapolis city leaders and staff were in Washington, D.C. to visit with the local Congressional delegation and attend the National League of Cities Conference.

“These meetings are important as we explore funding opportunities for our growing City,” the city posted on its social media pages. “Meeting face to face with Congressional leaders about our infrastructure needs as well as learning from other cities is a top priority as we move into the next phase of our revitalization.”

City Manager Mike Legg, Council Member Darrell Jackson, and Mayor Darrell Hinnant met with Congressman Richard Hudson. Meetings were also held with the offices of Senator Thom Tillis and Rep. Richard Burr.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Breaking News
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
David Brady mugshot
Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

Latest News

Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
The entire proposed River District is 1,400 acres that would essentially create a small town...
Planned River District in west Charlotte will include affordable housing options
The crash happened in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Linwood Avenue, near Interstate 85.
Car lands on top of another one in northwest Charlotte crash near I-85
A new program is aimed specifically at Mecklenburg County homeowners who've experienced a...
Applications for Mecklenburg Co. mortgage assistance program opening soon
The trooper said two people were inside the car and one of them had minor injuries.
Car slams into home after chase in south Charlotte