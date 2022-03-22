Kannapolis city leaders visit Washington D.C. to speak with lawmakers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week Kannapolis city leaders and staff were in Washington, D.C. to visit with the local Congressional delegation and attend the National League of Cities Conference.

“These meetings are important as we explore funding opportunities for our growing City,” the city posted on its social media pages. “Meeting face to face with Congressional leaders about our infrastructure needs as well as learning from other cities is a top priority as we move into the next phase of our revitalization.”

City Manager Mike Legg, Council Member Darrell Jackson, and Mayor Darrell Hinnant met with Congressman Richard Hudson. Meetings were also held with the offices of Senator Thom Tillis and Rep. Richard Burr.

