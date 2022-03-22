NC DHHS Flu
‘It gives us hope’: Historic confirmation hearings inspiring many in Charlotte, pushing for representation

As the country watches the historic confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, there are trailblazers in Charlotte paying close attention.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the country watches the historic confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, there are trailblazers in Charlotte paying close attention.

Shirley Fulton is no stranger to history.

Now a retired judge, she was the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina.

“Amazing that we still have so many firsts coming,” Fulton told WBTV.

On Monday, hearings began for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to sit on our nation’s highest court.

It would be a moment to inspire generations of young girls who could look up and see someone who looks like them.

“It gives us hope, gives them hope that they know that that’s something that they can accomplish. It’s not out of the realm of reality,” Fulton said.

As a judge, Fulton says listening is important. She also says representation on the bench is necessary.

“We all have different experiences and backgrounds. Even though we are basing the decision on the law, we can’t help but bring some of that to the table with us,” she said. “We need someone that looks like us, thinks like us and knows how we feel.”

Once a confirmation happens, Jackson says it will be a monumental day.

“I’ll be so happy for her and proud of her that she made it,” Fulton added.

