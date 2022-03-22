Heads up! Mild today but potentially stormy on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will take us to the mid-70s - but that will set us up for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

Warm this afternoon

Showers arrive early Wednesday

Afternoon storms are possible

We will be warming up all afternoon. Clouds are in the increase but highs will still make it to the mid 70s. Rain doesn’t seem like a threat though.

Showers will move in early on Wednesday. The mountains will be the first to see them before they spread to the east. By the end of the morning commute, rain is fair game for the entire area. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. The tornado threat is low - but it isn’t zero. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if any are issued for your area. Most of the rain will move out later in the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s.

There could be a few showers left around on Thursday morning but the severe threat should be over. We will dry out and highs will be in the low 70s for one more day.

Everything changes after that. We will shift our focus from severe weather to snow... at least for the mountains. Everyone will notice a big cool-down. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s. Over the weekend we will only reach the low 60s. Some models are even indicating we don’t make it out of the 50s on Sunday. Lows will be another story. We will all be falling to the 30s for lows. (Hope you haven’t much planting.) The mountains could be looking at snow showers Saturday into Saturday night. A few inches will be possible for the highest elevations.

March madness in the Carolinas!

