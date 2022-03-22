NC DHHS Flu
Getting ready for the Mushroom Log Workshop and Fungi Feast at North Corner Haven

One of the chefs from North Corner Haven walks us through a Mushroom dish you can try.
During the workshop, you'll be guided through an intro to forest foraging, gourmet mushrooms and learn how to cultivate edible mushrooms in your backyard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Join the fun this weekend at the Mushroom Log Workshop and Fungi Feast at North Corner Haven.

This Saturday, March 26, following the workshop, participants will feast on their mushroom finds.

