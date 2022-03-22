NC DHHS Flu
Duke promises compensation after WBTV Investigation highlights costly power surges to Indian Land neighborhoods

By David Hodges
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners in two Indian Land neighborhoods are being compensated tens of thousands of dollars from Duke Energy after WBTV Investigates quesioned the electric company about several power surges that caused major damage.

Homeowners at Silver Run and Glen Laurel might have Duke Power on speed dial now, that’s how often they’ve suffered from costly power surges.

The first one was Jan. 9 when Duke admitted its own equipment failed.

“It literally sounded like somebody was shooting guns right outside my back door and I started screaming,” Nicole Scottie told WBTV.

“A surge protector where a computer was plugged into the wall was on fire,” Laurel Castano said.

The second and third were Saturday, March 19. Homeowners said they suffered some of the same damage on equipment that was just fixed or replaced.

“My stove is fried. The motherboard was fried for the second time like January,” one resident said.

In January, homeowners started filing claims with Duke and the company that processes them called Sedgwick to get reimbursed for all their damaged property. But those claims were denied.

Jeff Brooks with Duke told us that unforseeable equipment failure wasn’t covered in the reimbursement policy.

Homeowners were expecting the same response this time around.

But this time, Duke responded differently.

In a statement issued late Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson wrote “Both issues appear to have been caused by the same equipment issue that caused power lines in this area to interact in windy conditions and create a power fluctuation.”

And most importantly Duke will pay for the neighbors’ damage

“Duke Energy will provide appropriate compensation to customers for these incidents based on their filed claim through its claim adjustment process,” the spokesperson wrote.

Homeowners estimate conservatively they’re out more than $35,000 because of damaged and broken equipment from the power surges. On Tuesday, some customers started hearing from claims representatives that checks were being processed for their first claims.

Many of them also filed complaints with the South Carolina Utilities Commission and Office of Regulatory Staff about the power surges and lack of compensation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

