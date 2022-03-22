Dry, warm Tuesday before First Alert for rain, severe weather risk on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring more clouds but still plenty of warm weather with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Stays dry and unseasonably warm today

First Alert: Rain / severe weather risk Wednesday

Cold overnight weekend lows in the 30s

Variable cloudiness - including some sunshine - today, breezy & warm again. Highs in the 70s for most, though a little cooler in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yN61qLHzXX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 22, 2022

It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a stray shower in one or two spots. Overnight lows will only drop back to the 50s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day. We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across the Midwest that will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to get back into the low 70s.

No rain expected today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but that chances Wednesday. Showers will probably be around early enough to impact the morning commute for some, with potential severe weather during the afternoon & evening hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tFWRfqeGPC — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 22, 2022

The morning commute will be wet for many, especially west of Interstate 77, so you may want to plan to leave a little early for work.

There is some concern for severe weather late Wednesday. If the front is slower than currently expected, the atmosphere across the Carolinas could become unstable, leading to a round of stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. We will be monitoring the situation and fine-tuning the forecast, so please stay tuned and download the free WBTV Weather App.

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather today across the Lower Mississippi River Vally / Gulf Coast region today will shift east into the Carolinas Wednesday. The timing of the front around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will determine our risk for severe weather. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9colJ96o9i — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 22, 2022

A parting shower is possible early Thursday; otherwise sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday along with cooler temperatures. Thursday will still be warm with a high near 70 degrees before backing off to the mid-60s Friday.

At this point, the weekend looks unseasonably cool, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and maybe even a few snow showers in the mountains.

FIRST ALERT: March in the Carolinas can mean severe weather, but it can also mean cold air! There's a risk for snow showers in the mountains Saturday followed by overnight lows in the 30s around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area (20s in mts). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yCMOj6XDq5 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 22, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

