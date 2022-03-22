NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dry, warm Tuesday before First Alert for rain, severe weather risk on Wednesday

It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a stray shower in one or two spots.
It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a stray shower in one or two spots.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring more clouds but still plenty of warm weather with highs in the low to middle 70s.

  • Stays dry and unseasonably warm today
  • First Alert: Rain / severe weather risk Wednesday
  • Cold overnight weekend lows in the 30s

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

It’ll be mostly cloudy and mild tonight; there may be a stray shower in one or two spots. Overnight lows will only drop back to the 50s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day.  We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across the Midwest that will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.  Highs on Wednesday are forecast to get back into the low 70s.

The morning commute will be wet for many, especially west of Interstate 77, so you may want to plan to leave a little early for work.

There is some concern for severe weather late Wednesday. If the front is slower than currently expected, the atmosphere across the Carolinas could become unstable, leading to a round of stronger thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. We will be monitoring the situation and fine-tuning the forecast, so please stay tuned and download the free WBTV Weather App.

A parting shower is possible early Thursday; otherwise sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday along with cooler temperatures. Thursday will still be warm with a high near 70 degrees before backing off to the mid-60s Friday.

At this point, the weekend looks unseasonably cool, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s. A stray shower is possible Saturday, and maybe even a few snow showers in the mountains.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday! 

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County
After spending several months in the hospital, 14-year-old Tori Rhoney is back home in...
‘We call her our little miracle’: Taylorsville teen injured in four-wheeler wreck returns home after months in the hospital
Toringdon Circle in South Charlotte when a stranger opened her car door and put a gun to her...
‘He was screaming...that he was going to kill me:’ Suspect holds woman at gunpoint, steals car
Breaking News
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
David Brady mugshot
Man being held on $500k bond for felony child abuse charge in Rowan County

Latest News

Lancaster County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Lancaster County, S.C. schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
Putting together a severe weather preparedness kit
Putting together a severe weather preparedness kit
Fairly widespread rain will be heavy in some neighborhoods Wednesday morning, but the severe...
First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday
How to use the WBTV Weather app
How to use the WBTV Weather app
First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday
First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storm threat for Wednesday