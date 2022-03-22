Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man has died after a U-Haul struck two trees, went through a fence on the property of Harding University High School and hit two other trees, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Alleghany Street in west Charlotte at 5:46 p.m. Monday for a vehicle crash.

The front passenger, Michael Stinson, was ejected from the U-Haul and found lying in the grass when officers arrived, law enforcement said. The driver, Tisha Waddell, also sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to the CMPD. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Both were taken to Atrium Health Main and Stinson later died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, officers said.

According to investigators, Waddell was driving west on Alleghany Street at a high rate of speed when she ran off the right side of the road and hit two trees. The truck then went through the fence on Harding High’s property, striking two other trees before coming to a final rest, according to the CMPD.

Police said they charged Waddel with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.