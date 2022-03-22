NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property

Officers were called to Alleghany Street in west Charlotte at 5:46 p.m. Monday for a vehicle crash.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man has died after a U-Haul struck two trees, went through a fence on the property of Harding University High School and hit two other trees, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Alleghany Street in west Charlotte at 5:46 p.m. Monday for a vehicle crash.

The front passenger, Michael Stinson, was ejected from the U-Haul and found lying in the grass when officers arrived, law enforcement said. The driver, Tisha Waddell, also sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to the CMPD. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Both were taken to Atrium Health Main and Stinson later died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, officers said.

According to investigators, Waddell was driving west on Alleghany Street at a high rate of speed when she ran off the right side of the road and hit two trees. The truck then went through the fence on Harding High’s property, striking two other trees before coming to a final rest, according to the CMPD.

Police said they charged Waddel with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest High School
Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
The shooting took place on Marvin Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Person dies in hospital after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in...
Charlotte man involved in deadly I-77 crash in SC, troopers say
Police said they then found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Sunny...
Police: 23-year-old found shot to death near apartment complex in Hickory
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Earlier this month, construction on the $800 million facility came to a standstill after Tepper...
County votes on plan to help Panthers development in Rock Hill
Bounce House flies towards child in Hickory
Video shows bounce house in Hickory being picked up by wind, flying toward child
As it stands, the county’s 17 volunteer departments have three firefighters each.
Mecklenburg Co. volunteer firefighters ask for more funding
Meals on Wheels Rowan will host the March on the Bell Tower Green in celebration of the 50th...
March on the Bell Tower Green for Meals on Wheels Rowan