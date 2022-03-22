NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte city leaders approve rezoning plan for River District

The district could essentially create a small town between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.
By WBTV Web Staff and Lowell Rose
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte City Council members approved a plan to rezone a huge part of west Charlotte for the new River District development.

That vote took place during a Monday night rezoning hearing.

The proposed River District is 1,400 acres that could essentially create a small town between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.

This project was first proposed back in 2016. It will include 5,000 single-family homes and apartments in different phases. The developer does include affordable homes in the plan.

It also includes 8 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet dedicated to retail and 1,000 hotel rooms.

About 40% of the land would remain as green space that includes walking paths and bike trails.

The first phase of the development, called “Westrow,” is already underway. Those are expected to be ready late next year.

The city of Charlotte has already committed $30 million in bonds and tax grant reimbursements.

This project has been in the works for years, but Monday night’s hearing is a big step forward, as the project would transform the area along the Catawba River.

The River District has been in the works for years now, but people will start to see this area transform over the next year and a half. Affordable housing is a priority for the new community in an area of Charlotte that is still vastly rural.

“I was born right between these two houses,” said Lamar Grier.

94 years, that’s how long Lamar Grier has called this place home.

“For years, we didn’t even have electricity,” Grier said.

This part of west Charlotte on the Catawba River has escaped the sprawl of development for decades until now.

“Really offering a place to visit and a place to create an identity to the west side of Charlotte that’s been lacking,” Chase Kerley, Managing Director at Crescent Communities said.

1,400 acres on the Catawba River with retail, restaurants, office space, and homes that include affordable options.

“We think that offering affordable housing, mixed-income housing day one would create a good steward towards that initiative,” said Kerley.

At the center of the project is 1,400 acres that will essentially be a small town.
Crescent Communities tells WBTV, 10 percent of the residential development will be affordable housing.

“Many have seen and witnessed across the country, Charlotte is not the only place where affordable housing has been a challenge and it’s not improving in a dramatic way,” Kerley said.

But they’re hoping the River District will help with the solution.

Lamar Grier has no plans on moving despite the looming construction around his property.

“I accept it,” Grier said.

From his front porch, Grier plans to watch Charlotte continue to change like he has for nearly a century.

“I know I won’t live forever, but I think I will like to stay here the rest of my life,” said Grier.

We can expect people to move into their new homes in the River District late next year, but the entire project is expected to take 10 years to complete.

