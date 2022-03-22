Badly decomposed body found in woods near elementary school during search for missing man in Alexander Co.

HIDDENITE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a badly decomposed body was found in the woods near an elementary school during the search for a missing man in Alexander County Monday.

According to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the badly decomposed body was discovered in the woods near Hiddenite Elementary School. The remains were found in a wooded area located approximately 30 yards off of Sulphur Springs Road.

It is estimated that the body has been dead for a number of weeks. Due to the level of decomposition, identification has not been made.

The body was discovered by members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department. These members were assisting in the ground search for a missing person, 54-year-old Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2022. The body has not yet been identified.

54-year-old Kenneth Dale Walker was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2022. (Alexander County Sheriff's Office)

During the search, Fire Department members located the remains and contacted the sheriff’s office. The remains were discovered approximately ¼ mile away from the missing person’s residence on Sulphur Springs Road

An autopsy was scheduled and conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828)632-1111 or (828)632-2911, or Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828)632-8555.

