Acquitted former Rock Hill officer from arrest video files for election to York County Council

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The former Rock Hill police officer, who was found not guilty of a third-degree assault and battery charge in the controversial arrest of two brothers, is running for election to York County Council.

On Tuesday morning, Jonathan Moreno filed as a Republican to run for York County Council District 4.

Related: Former Rock Hill officer found not guilty of assault in Price brothers arrests

Moreno was fired from the Rock Hill Police Department and charged in 2021 for not properly de-escalating a situation when two brothers were arrested on June 23, 2021.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill.

A video from the arrest showed police officers arresting two men - a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

Related: 1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests

During the arrests, Travis Price ended up face down on the ground as he was picking up jewelry from his brother, Ricky Price, as police were arresting Ricky.

Moreno was seen in a video tackling Travis and arresting him for interfering at a scene where Travis’s brother was being arrested.

Travis Price was originally charged with hindering police, but those charges were later dismissed and expunged from his record because the Rock Hill City Solicitor says Travis was charged in error.

When Moreno was initially fired and charged, he spoke during a press conference and apologized to the police department and Travis Price directly.

Moreno was put on trial to face his charge of third-degree assault and battery in January of 2022. Moreno was found not guilty by the jury, which caused disappointment and concern among the Rock Hill community and the Price family.

“While Travis Price is disappointed by this verdict, he respects the jury process,” Price’s attorney, Justin Bamberg said in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of Kevin Brackett and the Solicitor’s office but we are concerned about many things that came to light during trial.”

Attorney Justin Bamberg issued a statement about his concerns the trial process brought to light:

“Former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno admitted the official police report and use of force report were mostly inaccurate. Everyone testified that Travis was innocent, and that nobody escalated the situation that day aside from law enforcement. Given the high-profile nature of this incident, we can only imagine what might happen on a day-to-day basis with the Rock Hill Police Department regarding the truthfulness of their reports and record keeping. Our concern is that other citizens don’t suffer the same mistreatment that Travis Price endured. We will continue to fight for those who have been wrongly accused or subjected to excessive force and will push back against this department and any other who attempts to take advantage of those they are entrusted to protect and serve. We will continue to fight for Mr. Price through our civil action against the Rock Hill Police Dept. and Congressman Ralph Norman. With clear testimony that nothing that was said about Travis was true, we wonder how much longer it will take for them to do the right thing.”

Former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno has been found not guilty of a third-degree assault and battery charge in the controversial arrest

After the not guilty verdict, members of Moms Against Racism issued a set of demands including a transparent investigation into the trial especially jury selection, a citywide policy for juries reflecting Rock Hill’s demographics and revisions to the RHPD use of force policy. They also demanded answers from the citizen’s review board and an update on their job policies and implementations.

Related: Group issues demands after former Rock Hill officer found not guilty of assault

Moreno, after receiving the not guilty verdict, told reporters he was happy with the outcome but understood work needed to be done to heal the fractured community.

“I want to thank our justice system. It is one of the greatest justice systems in the world. And I want you to believe in the justice system,” says Moreno. “I truly believe we can get together and resolve this and really make a change.”

Local and national organizations are calling for reform and even taking some action into their own hands to make it happen. A proposed bill on the table could help make police use of excessive force more clear in future cases.

Related: Proposed ‘Travis Law’ bill would clarify use of excessive force by police in South Carolina

Norma Gray, leader of Get Clear Social Justice Network, is calling the proposed legislation the Travis Law. If enacted, the law would specifically address officers using excessive force and better define it. This is something similar to the laws that swept the nation after George Floyd’s death. She says it will leave fewer questions for jurors to debate in future cases.

There is still a civil case against Moreno pending that Travis Price and his attorney filed months ago.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.