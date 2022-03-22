10 North Carolina high school students are finalists in The Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine and the City of Salisbury invite fans to vote on the design that will be featured on the 2022 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt that will be worn by thousands of attendees.

Cheerwine challenged middle- and high-school students across North Carolina to submit their best original Cheerwine brand-inspired artwork that showcases their Carolina pride.

From now through April 4, the top 10 entries are available for public voting at: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/. The winner and two runner-ups will be announced in mid April.

“In 2022, we evolved The Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest to be a celebration of our state’s up-and-coming artists,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We were ecstatic to receive so many wonderful, unique entries from talented students across North Carolina, and we can’t wait to see which design is chosen for this year’s festival.”

The contest winner will receive a $500 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, and the winning student’s teacher will receive a $1,000 check to use toward new art supplies. Additionally, the two runner-ups will receive Cheerwine Festival gift baskets, plaques from the mayor and more.

With approximately 100 entries, the top 10 submissions were selected by a panel of judges, including well-known Charlotte-based artist Monique Luck, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, City of Salisbury Events Coordinator Vivian Koontz, City of Salisbury Communications Director Linda McElroy, Rowan Museum Director Aaron Kepley and Harper.

The finalists are:

Keely MacDonald / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Grant Martin / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Meredith Mills / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Tatum James / East Rowan High School (Grade 11)

Jiromi Pina-Mejia / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Spencer (Tyler) Szabo / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Scarlett Houser / North Iredell High School (Grade 10)

Brandon Parker / Rocky River High School (Grade 10)

Jaira Pyrant / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

Aida Saake / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

This year’s outdoor celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m., against the backdrop of Salisbury’s historic downtown. For more information, visit https://cheerwinefest.com. Fans can also find details by visiting the Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page and searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.

