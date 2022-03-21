Woman critically injured in fiery head-on crash after man falls asleep in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on-collision in Alexander County that injured two people and caused a vehicle to catch fire.

The collision occurred on NC 16 near Silas Deal Road when a 2018 Mazda 6 was traveling north on NC 16, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, struck a guardrail and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Toyota Rav 4.

Corey Burkhart, 24, of Wilkesboro was driving the Mazda when it became full involved in a post-crash fire. Burkhart received only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The initial investigation shows he fell asleep while driving.

The driver of the Toyota, 60-year-old Teresa Combs of North Wilkesboro was critically injured and transported to the hospital from the scene by a helicopter.

The roadway was closed in the area for approximately three hours. Charges are pending the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.