William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet,...
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)(Mike Mulholland | Getty Images)
By Paul Newberry (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron has managed to hold off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race ended with one final crash unfolding behind the winner — an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race on the reconfigured track.

With new pavement and steeper banking, Atlanta fulfilled those who predicted frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona.

The result was 46 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers.

Nine wrecks took out several top contenders and left a carnage of smashed-up race cars.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

