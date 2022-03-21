NC DHHS Flu
Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala to honor the accomplishments of local leaders

The theme for the gala in 2022 is “Renaissance to Resurgence: Educating a Movement.”
The Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala honors community leaders and champions in the Charlotte area.
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to spotlight and honor the impact of the accomplishments of local leaders in the Charlotte community, the Urban League of Central Carolinas will host the 2022 Whitney M. Young Awards Gala. The theme for this year’s gala is Renaissance to Resurgence: Educating a Movement.

What? 2022 Whitney M. Young, Jr Gala

When? Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Where? UNC Charlotte Marriott Conference Center at 9041 Robert D. Snyder Rd, Charlotte, NC 28262

WBTV is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s event, co-emceed by Kristen Miranda and Cheryl Brayboy of WBTV’s QC Life.

Hill Harper, award-winning actor and best-selling author, will be featured during the event. Award recipients this year include Malcomb D. Coley, Sr., Sonja P. Nichols, J’Tanya Adams, and Pastor and Mrs. Mike Roberts. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How does the Urban League of Central Carolinas impact our community? According to their website, the Urban League is a “multi-service, non-profit agency with a mission is to empower the community to reach financial stability and social justice.”

Attendees of the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala in past years.
Attendees of the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Gala in past years.(JON STRAYHORN | Urban League of Central Carolinas, Jon Strayhorn)

