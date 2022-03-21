NC DHHS Flu
A record rise in home prices across the country was brought about by record-low interest rates on home loans, soaring demand from buyers, and a housing shortage exacerbated by hesitancy among developers
A record rise in home prices across the country was brought about by record-low interest rates on home loans, soaring demand from buyers, and a housing shortage exacerbated by hesitancy among developers
By Stacker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

What the Charlotte housing market looks like at 5 different price points

A record rise in home prices across the country was brought about by record-low interest rates on home loans, soaring demand from buyers, and a housing shortage exacerbated by hesitancy among developers.

Sundae looked to its internal database of homes to show what houses look like at five different price points in Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. For each price point in Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC, Sundae lists how many houses are for sale, as well as show an example and characteristics of one of these homes.

In June, properties remained on the market for an average of just 17 days—24 less days than the year prior—and the median price for an existing home was up 23% over June 2020, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Out of all homes on the market, 90% have generally been selling within one month.

Continue reading to find out more about the housing market in Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, NC-SC.

Sundae

$100,000-$200,000

- Sales of $100,000-$200,000 homes: 9,704
--- Average number of bedrooms: 2.1
--- Average square feet: 1,258

Sundae

$200,000-$300,000

- Sales of $200,000-$300,000 homes: 17,240
--- Average number of bedrooms: 2.5
--- Average square feet: 1,679

Sundae

$300,000-$500,000

- Sales of $300,000-$500,000 homes: 18,215
--- Average number of bedrooms: 2.8
--- Average square feet: 2,349

Sundae

$500,000-$750,000

- Sales of $500,000-$750,000 homes: 5,379
--- Average number of bedrooms: 3.0
--- Average square feet: 2,992

Sundae

$750,000-$1,000,000

- Sales of $750,000-$1,000,000 homes: 1,655
--- Average number of bedrooms: 3.3
--- Average square feet: 3,399

This story originally appeared on Sundae and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.

