Sunny, warm before a First Alert for another wet Wednesday

By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today but it won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend.

  • Warm sunshine and less wind today
  • First Alert: Midweek cold front
  • Cold weekend temps in the 30s

Afternoon temperatures will run well above normal, topping out in the low to mid-70s. It’ll be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds but still plenty of warm weather with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day. We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across the Midwest that will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to get back into the low to mid-70s.

There is some concern for severe weather late Wednesday. If the front is slower than currently expected, the atmosphere across the Carolinas could become unstable, leading to a round of stronger thunderstorms. We will be monitoring the situation and fine-tuning the forecast.

A parting shower is possible early Thursday, otherwise sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday, along with cooler highs temperatures in the upper 60s. At this point, the weekend looks dry but cool, with highs in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s.

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

First Alert: Wednesday, rain likely