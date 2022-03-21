Sunny, warm before a First Alert for another wet Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today but it won’t be as windy as it was over the weekend.

Warm sunshine and less wind today

First Alert: Midweek cold front

Cold weekend temps in the 30s

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Afternoon temperatures will run well above normal, topping out in the low to mid-70s. It’ll be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

Lots of sunshine , less wind & warm afternoon readings in the lower 70s in the forecast for #CLT & most @wbtv_news-area neighborhoods. Just a little cooler - middle 60s - expected in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/l07Gos6nlW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2022

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds but still plenty of warm weather with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day. We’ll be tracking a strong area of low pressure moving across the Midwest that will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to get back into the low to mid-70s.

There is some concern for severe weather late Wednesday. If the front is slower than currently expected, the atmosphere across the Carolinas could become unstable, leading to a round of stronger thunderstorms. We will be monitoring the situation and fine-tuning the forecast.

FIRST ALERT: There's a risk for a few severe thunderstorms around #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area late Wednesday. The set-up for potential severe weather will be dependent on the timing of a strong cold front. We'll fine-tune over the next 2 days. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/QibZNQOzlY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2022

A parting shower is possible early Thursday, otherwise sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday, along with cooler highs temperatures in the upper 60s. At this point, the weekend looks dry but cool, with highs in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday with cold overnight lows falling into the 30s.

Pleasantly warm high temperatures are back in the forecast around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next several days before a showery midweek cold front ushers in cooler air by the weekend. Lows will fall into the 30s Saturday & Sunday nights, yikes! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SAYoJx9ri3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2022

Hope you have a wonderful week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.