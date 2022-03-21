Spring cleaning: In the market to revamp your yard? You could be paying more for products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring is officially here, and if there’s yard work to be done, you’re not alone.

Landscaping and garden businesses are flourishing and have been since the pandemic started.

But as you gear up for that new yard project, prepare yourself for potentially higher prices.

The warmer weather is bringing out the gardeners – some familiar faces and some new ones who picked up gardening since COVID-19.

“During the pandemic you have nothing to do so gardening became like a hobby of mine,” said Jordan Carrillo.

Gardeners like Carrillo have kept places like Rountree Nursery and Supply busy.

While many businesses suffered these past two years, the US Chamber of Commerce says, gardening suppliers are booming.

“We’ve stayed really busy all the way through and we have been,” said Allen Greene with Rountree.

Greene says, spring is their busiest time.

If you’re wanting to revamp your yard, just a heads up—what you want may not be here.

“A lot of the hard goods like the fertilizers and chemical products like that seem to be coming up shortage wise,” said Greene. “Not having truck drivers is the biggest problem for some of our growers that we work with not being able to get their products to us at all.”

In the future, Greene says the rising cost of gas could spill over to customers.

“When it starts getting to be more expensive for us to get a product here - that product costs a little bit more - even if the product itself didn’t cost more to begin with.”

His advice – when you see something, get it.

The earlier in the season, the better off you’ll be.

“It’s been pretty reasonable here and there,” said Carrillo.

If you’re looking for something to quickly improve the curb appeal of your home, experts recommend ornamental trees and perennials.

But they do tend to sell out quickly.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.